Albert D Mason Trimmed Its Realty Income Corp. (O) Position; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Increased Its Parker Hannifin (PH) Position

Albert D Mason Inc decreased Realty Income Corp. (O) stake by 18.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Albert D Mason Inc sold 4,550 shares as Realty Income Corp. (O)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Albert D Mason Inc holds 19,892 shares with $1.46 million value, down from 24,442 last quarter. Realty Income Corp. now has $22.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.41. About 380,347 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 7.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd acquired 400,317 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 1.31%. The Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd holds 6.03M shares with $1.03 billion value, up from 5.63 million last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $20.98B valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $163.52. About 473,931 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH); 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE

Among 6 analysts covering Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Parker Hannifin had 12 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold” on Friday, February 1. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. Deutsche Bank maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $180 target.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $355,325 activity. $150,341 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) shares were sold by Bowman William R. On Thursday, February 7 OBOURN CANDY M sold $150,178 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 926 shares. Gentile Thomas C also sold $54,806 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Wednesday, February 13.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd stake by 140,065 shares to 5.97 million valued at $1.05B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Frontdoor Inc stake by 110,056 shares and now owns 3.08M shares. Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) was reduced too.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd stake by 140,065 shares to 5.97 million valued at $1.05B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Frontdoor Inc stake by 110,056 shares and now owns 3.08M shares. Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) was reduced too.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.33M for 21.73 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Realty Income Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $70 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.