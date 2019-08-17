Albert D Mason Trimmed Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) Position by $532,972; As Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined, Bristol John W & Company Has Boosted Position by $10.74 Million

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 59,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 362,302 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.73M, up from 302,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.32 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: ANOTHER EXPLOSION: Sources say the package contained shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal, and; 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 12,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 40,340 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 52,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 1.97M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY VOLUME OF 1.2 BLN LBS., UP 3%; ORGANIC VOLUME DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS NET SALES UP 14%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS NET SALES DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.19M for 28.78 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,043 shares to 509,908 shares, valued at $120.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

