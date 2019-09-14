Albert D Mason Trimmed Holding in Realty Income Corp. (O) by $916,436 as Market Value Declined; As Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Stock Value Rose, Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Stake

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp. (O) by 67.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 13,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 6,415 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 19,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 1.86M shares traded or 14.81% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 111.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 9,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 18,457 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 8,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Arthur J Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 1.05 million shares traded or 6.74% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance for Undisclosed Terms; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 18/05/2018 – Insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher monitoring U.S. exit from Iran deal; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13M for 21.88 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Introducing Our DGI Portfolio: August Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crash Protection For Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income Ramps Up The Acquisition Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income’s Moat Gets Wider And Wider – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. 67,528 are owned by Utah Retirement Systems. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) invested in 0.04% or 1,400 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na reported 0.01% stake. Strs Ohio accumulated 426,522 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Lc reported 14,157 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 8,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 204,592 shares. Phocas Financial holds 0% or 500 shares. Zimmer Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 1.00 million shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling stated it has 304 shares. Eii Cap Mgmt has 1.19% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 32,360 shares. Prudential Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 283,110 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 1.15M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. State Street reported 8.83 million shares. Lpl Lc has 35,339 shares. M&T Bancorporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Oakbrook Invs Lc reported 18,125 shares stake. Echo Street Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.24% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 154,562 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 174 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.08% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Linscomb & Williams Inc accumulated 2,835 shares. Company Retail Bank invested in 0.08% or 82,248 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 64,246 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 500 shares. Korea Invest invested in 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.02% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 17 shares.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,285 shares to 55,893 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 47,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,676 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).