Albert D Mason Trimmed Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Position; INRAD OPTICS (INRD) Sellers Increased By 275% Their Shorts

INRAD OPTICS INC (OTCMKTS:INRD) had an increase of 275% in short interest. INRD’s SI was 1,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 275% from 400 shares previously. With 9,300 avg volume, 0 days are for INRAD OPTICS INC (OTCMKTS:INRD)’s short sellers to cover INRD’s short positions. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5. About 1,000 shares traded. Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Inrad Optics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets crystal optical components and devices, custom optical components, precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies that are used in the photonics industry sectors. The company has market cap of $20.60 million. It provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; planar, prismatic, and spherical components fabricated from glass and synthetic crystals comprising mirrors, lenses, prisms, wave plates, polarizing optics, X-ray monochromators and mirrors, and cavity optics for lasers; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors. It has a 1500 P/E ratio. The firm also offers laser system devices and instrumentation products comprising electro-optic and nonlinear crystal devices for altering the intensity, polarization, or wavelength of a laser beam, as well as other crystal components for use in laser research, in commercial laser systems, and in detection of fast neutrons; and pockelsÂ’ cells and associated electronics.