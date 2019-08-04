Albert D Mason Stake in Realty Income Corp. (O) Lowered as Share Value Declined; Harvest Capital Strategies Upped Position in Bunge Limited (BG) by $919,497 as Stock Price Rose

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 892,009 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 5; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M; 18/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 18; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bunge Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BG); 30/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 30; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Posts $120M 1Q Negative Mark-To-Market on Forward Oilseed Crushing Contracts; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Limited Increases Qtrly Div on Common Shrs and Declares Dividends on Preference Shrs; 15/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 15; 10/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 10

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp. (O) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 19,892 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 24,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.05. About 1.67M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. HECKMAN GREGORY A also bought $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. Shares for $8.16M were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was made by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 was made by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 309 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Litespeed Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 8.27% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability reported 33,070 shares. Prelude Lc reported 3,487 shares. 320,207 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Co accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 81,643 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il reported 0.06% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Co Of Vermont reported 300 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Cadence Cap Limited Liability Company holds 22,478 shares. Nomura Asset Management Company Limited has invested 0.07% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Fifth Third Bancorporation invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Virtu Limited Com invested in 7,541 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34 million for 21.62 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.