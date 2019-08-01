Albert D Mason Position in Fiserv (FISV) Trimmed by $1.25 Million as Stock Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Cornerstone Advisors Has Increased Its Holding

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.18. About 4.78 million shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES; 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN BOEING 717S ‘PERFECTLY SUITED’ FOR ISLAND FLIGHTS: CFO; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 20/05/2018 – Bangkok Air Talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 14,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 20,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 35,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $105.43. About 7.21M shares traded or 56.29% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 30.65 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.