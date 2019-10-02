Albert D Mason Lowered Its Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) Stake as Valuation Declined; As Flowers Foods (FLO) Valuation Rose, Southeast Asset Advisors Cut Its Stake by $348,243

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 20,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 63,744 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 84,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $881.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 23,272 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Flowers Foods (FLO) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 15,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.28 million, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Flowers Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.51. About 379,046 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold UBA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 23.42 million shares or 1.46% more from 23.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 79,746 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 37,787 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3,520 are owned by C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) or 9,363 shares. 177,613 are owned by Legal General Gru Public Limited Co. Ls Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 4,069 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 26,900 shares. D E Shaw Com invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Sei Investments owns 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 12,797 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Invesco Limited reported 845,065 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 210,992 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Matarin Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 24,365 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,224 activity. 480 shares were bought by BIDDLE WILLING L, worth $8,112 on Friday, July 12.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $381.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 126,807 shares to 260,277 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) by 3,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold FLO shares while 87 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 133.48 million shares or 0.42% less from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) or 564 shares. Transamerica Fin Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 14,167 shares. Bb&T Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 1.19M shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.02% or 17,745 shares in its portfolio. Ent Fincl Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 65 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr invested in 0% or 4,929 shares. Principal Group Inc Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. 938,052 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De. Commonwealth Bancorp Of holds 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) or 27,400 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 0.02% or 20.16 million shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 3.59 million shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.03% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).