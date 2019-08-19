Albert D Mason Lowered Its Position in Graco (GGG) by $550,809; Cortland Advisers Position in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Has Upped by $7.43 Million

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 11,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 39,302 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 50,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 225,899 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500.

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $77.79. About 3.46M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.41 million for 21.66 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 91,024 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 87,663 shares. 51,100 were reported by Rk Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Whittier Company Of Nevada holds 13,154 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 3,196 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 8,229 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 845 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested 0.05% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). 259,283 were accumulated by North Point Managers Oh. Utah Retirement Systems owns 31,176 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank Communication holds 72 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.03% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). First Merchants holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 48,741 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Bancshares Tru Dept has invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tower Bridge Advisors stated it has 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.4% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Private Wealth Partners has 0.1% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,698 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Liability Co owns 8,271 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 24,657 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Panagora Asset Management invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 0.44% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sunbelt owns 12,152 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 4,356 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Patten Patten Tn owns 17,632 shares. Summit Asset Lc invested in 4,151 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc has invested 1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Australia-based Rare Infra Limited has invested 8.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

