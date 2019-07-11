Albert D Mason Holding in Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined; As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Hodges Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.00 Million

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 12,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,340 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 52,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 1.51 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS REAFFIRMS FY GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Full Yr Effective Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Between 17.5% and 19.5%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 09/04/2018 – Applegate Farms, LLC Announces Appointment Of New President, Leadership Changes; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirement; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Hormel mulls bid for $600 mln Chinese Wasabi maker – Bloomberg; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 26/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Hormel may step into $600M contest for Chinese condiment company Jiahao

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 40,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,230 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, down from 256,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 857,162 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.19 million for 28.68 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 11,415 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 36.54% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ATI’s profit will be $41.59M for 18.34 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

