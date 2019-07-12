Albert D Mason Holding in Graco (GGG) Has Trimmed by $550,809 as Market Valuation Rose; Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Shareholder Apg Asset Management Us Has Cut Position by $24.55 Million as Shares Rose

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 11,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,302 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 50,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 279,194 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 27.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 584,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.47M, down from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 245,497 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 19.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $319,157 activity. Wordell Angela F had sold 2,500 shares worth $109,076 on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions holds 0.04% or 72,001 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Llc stated it has 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Asset reported 7,285 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 0.01% or 4,973 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn invested in 1.18% or 1.36M shares. Tocqueville Asset LP invested in 21,420 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc holds 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) or 10,465 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 151,269 shares. Kistler owns 114 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regal Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 11,656 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,566 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 191,486 shares.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 10.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.48 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.26M for 24.02 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.77% EPS growth.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold TRNO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 48,237 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Heitman Real has 1.24% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 676,536 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny has 32,375 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 8.69M shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Moreover, Prudential has 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 6,813 shares. Raymond James & owns 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 74,699 shares. Eii Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 7,797 shares. 199,949 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Huntington Comml Bank reported 825 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc stated it has 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 147,404 shares.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 400,586 shares to 4.85M shares, valued at $138.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 698,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $210,200 activity.

Analysts await Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) to report earnings on August, 1. TRNO’s profit will be $21.46 million for 36.65 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Terreno Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.