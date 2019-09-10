Albert D Mason Has Trimmed Its Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $1.25 Million as Share Price Rose; Chatham Capital Group Has Upped Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holding by $483,353

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 14,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 20,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 35,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $106.68. About 3.88 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 514,738 shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL

Since March 15, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,317 activity. $19,996 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by Nagelberg Allison on Thursday, August 15. $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by Rytter Katie. HERSTIK NEAL bought 779 shares worth $10,002. $5,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by LANDY MICHAEL P on Thursday, August 15. WOLGIN STEVEN B bought $20,643 worth of stock. Shares for $243,999 were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Monmouth Real Estate: Best-In-Class Industrial Assets On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate: Green Sprouts Trumps Securities Doubts – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Monmouth: A Solid 6.2% Preferred Stock From This Proven Survivor – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) CEO Michael Landy on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Lafayette, IN – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl has 110,576 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highlander Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Asset Management One Ltd owns 182,304 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 95,710 are owned by Steinberg Asset Mngmt. Voya Lc reported 33,557 shares stake. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 0.24% or 16,100 shares in its portfolio. 125,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 66,133 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 41,083 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 124,360 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De owns 377,523 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Sei Invs accumulated 7,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 41,000 shares to 62,000 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,024 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fiserv’s new kiosk reads palms for biometric identification – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Fiserv (FISV) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “NEFCU Moves to Fiserv to Accelerate Digital Transformation – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Fintech Alternatives to Square & Fiserv with Big Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $622.33M for 28.68 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.