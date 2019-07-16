Albert D Mason Has Trimmed Its Realty Income Corp. (O) Stake; Advent Capital Management Has Upped Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Position By $301,008

Advent Capital Management increased Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) stake by 48.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advent Capital Management acquired 37,626 shares as Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Advent Capital Management holds 115,267 shares with $1.00 million value, up from 77,641 last quarter. Caesars Entertainment Corp now has $7.98B valuation. It closed at $11.84 lastly. It is down 26.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Albert D Mason Inc decreased Realty Income Corp. (O) stake by 18.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Albert D Mason Inc sold 4,550 shares as Realty Income Corp. (O)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Albert D Mason Inc holds 19,892 shares with $1.46M value, down from 24,442 last quarter. Realty Income Corp. now has $22.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 1.00M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Commerce Limited stated it has 42,481 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 2.5% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Nordea Invest holds 0.04% or 291,290 shares. First National Trust has invested 0.4% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Hexavest accumulated 1.05 million shares or 0.98% of the stock. Old National Bancorporation In has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Pinebridge Investments LP has 1,540 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% stake. Hartford Inv Management stated it has 98,677 shares. Holderness reported 7,516 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 6,040 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 74,917 shares. 21,186 are owned by Dowling And Yahnke Ltd. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested in 2,120 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 87,524 shares.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Realty Income Corporation (O) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection For Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income: Watch Out Below – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income Is One Man’s Trash But Another Man’s Treasure – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Top REIT Realty Income Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34M for 21.73 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Realty Income Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) rating on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $78 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

Among 7 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Caesars had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Tuesday, June 25 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was downgraded by SunTrust. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Advent Capital Management decreased Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd (Prn) stake by 13.74 million shares to 68.97 million valued at $70.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) stake by 1.74M shares and now owns 9.26M shares. Huazhu Group Ltd (Prn) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Van Eck Assoc Corporation has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.06% or 310,033 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 51.21 million shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Summit Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 31,900 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 28,600 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) has 0.06% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 42,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 901,428 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsr Lp holds 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 637,174 shares. Md Sass Investors has invested 3.27% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 22,959 are held by Oppenheimer Communications Inc. Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 50,716 shares. Principal Fincl Gp holds 2.56 million shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Lc holds 110,000 shares. Monarch Alternative Cap LP accumulated 1.05 million shares.