Albert D Mason Has Trimmed Its Realty Income Corp. (O) Position by $332,150; As Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Market Valuation Declined, Eaton Vance Management Has Raised by $926,086 Its Stake

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp. (O) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 19,892 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 24,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 397,635 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 23.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 15,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 83,111 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 67,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $53.39. About 634,930 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realty Income: An Overpriced SWAN Stock – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Realty Income Corporation (O) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income Ramps Up The Acquisition Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,350 were accumulated by Tobam. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 23,013 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.08% or 184,438 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Lc reported 0.1% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Leavell Inv Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 3,072 shares. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank And Trust stated it has 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd holds 0.03% or 3,952 shares in its portfolio. Amer Serv reported 6,237 shares. Mirae Asset Global Co Ltd reported 11,318 shares. Nordea Invest reported 291,290 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% stake. Sei Investments Communications holds 0.05% or 208,066 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 151,055 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Murphy Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,075 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 50,565 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Invsts has invested 0.54% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). The Connecticut-based Ellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 890,194 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 608,467 shares. Gulf Intl Savings Bank (Uk) Limited has 48,320 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Business Finance Incorporated holds 0.08% or 7,763 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 554 shares. Returns Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 6.29% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). The Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa has invested 0.14% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Franklin has invested 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 4,382 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 58,452 shares. Nordea Invest Management has invested 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Pnc Gp reported 215,913 shares stake. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 14,785 shares to 14,540 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.53M shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Lincoln Financial Group Again Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Lincoln National Corporation’s (NYSE:LNC) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lincoln Financial examines costs associated with aging – Triad Business Journal” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lincoln Financial Group Issues Reminder Regarding Expiration of Warrants – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.