Albert D Mason Has Trimmed Its Position in Graco (GGG) by $550,809 as Market Value Declined; Private Management Group Raised Position in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) as Market Value Declined

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 11,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 39,302 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 50,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 359,567 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 8,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 238,063 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.80 million, up from 229,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 601,547 shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Prudential Financial Inc has 120,265 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Phocas Fincl Corp reported 203,362 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 862,095 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Ameriprise accumulated 0.02% or 390,652 shares. Raymond James reported 3,820 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 110,096 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs Lp invested in 0.01% or 59,804 shares. Colony Group Lc holds 0.12% or 25,341 shares. Private Mngmt Group holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 238,063 shares. Us Retail Bank De has 16,181 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 28,865 are held by Concourse Mgmt Ltd Liability.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 11,830 shares to 555,881 shares, valued at $17.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 100,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 791,257 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $85.27 million for 21.91 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.