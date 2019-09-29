Albert D Mason Has Trimmed Its Astronova (ALOT) Position; Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Trimmed By $3.49 Million Its Deere & Co Com (DE) Holding

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased Deere & Co Com (DE) stake by 74.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 21,130 shares as Deere & Co Com (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 7,256 shares with $1.20 million value, down from 28,386 last quarter. Deere & Co Com now has $52.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $166.26. About 1.46 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Albert D Mason Inc decreased Astronova Inc. (ALOT) stake by 23.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Albert D Mason Inc sold 12,090 shares as Astronova Inc. (ALOT)’s stock declined 4.35%. The Albert D Mason Inc holds 38,750 shares with $1.00 million value, down from 50,840 last quarter. Astronova Inc. now has $109.91M valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 16,754 shares traded. AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) has risen 31.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ALOT News: 14/03/2018 – AstroNova 4Q Adj EPS 25c; 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BHD ASTR.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 181.8 MLN RGT; 13/03/2018 – Deep Space Industries to provide Comet satellite propulsion for Astro Digital; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 03/04/2018 – AstroNova: Graeme MacLetchie and Everett Pizzuti to Retire From Board; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 04/04/2018 – Updated ASTRO guideline for palliative lung radiation now recommends concurrent chemotherapy for some stage lll patients

More notable recent AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do AstroNova’s (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AstroNova Launches the World’s First On-Demand Narrow Format Digital Press for Flexible Packaging, the TrojanLabel® T2-L – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. ALOT’s profit will be $1.20M for 22.93 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by AstroNova, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $49,044 activity. WARZALA RICHARD S bought 2,000 shares worth $33,070.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.86 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.13, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold ALOT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.97 million shares or 5.28% more from 3.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 2,381 shares. 39,300 were reported by Boston Prns. Moreover, Lpl Limited Liability has 0% invested in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 9,512 shares. Ariel Invests Limited Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 227,910 shares. Kennedy Management has 190,549 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 314 shares. Moreover, Quantum Management has 0.85% invested in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Rutabaga Limited Liability Ma holds 0.93% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) or 125,743 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.19% invested in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 30,387 shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 571 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 342,913 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 18 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 0% invested in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 31,207 shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Etsy Inc Com stake by 5,194 shares to 8,843 valued at $543,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Reinsurance Group Amer Inc Com (NYSE:RGA) stake by 4,339 shares and now owns 6,037 shares. Deckers Outdoor Corp Com (NYSE:DECK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, California-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 8,875 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,033 shares. Baxter Bros Inc owns 2,407 shares. Advsr Inc Ok holds 0.02% or 2,010 shares in its portfolio. Mcgowan Group Asset owns 2,296 shares. Philadelphia Tru Communications owns 5,558 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,400 shares. Wagner Bowman invested in 0.11% or 2,784 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.77% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 17,468 shares. Generation Inv Mgmt Llp has invested 5.44% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 2.25% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Nordea Invest Management Ab has 18,333 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.05% or 471,726 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13 million for 19.24 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 2.12% above currents $166.26 stock price. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 19 report. Robert W. Baird upgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, June 17. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $17500 target. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, August 19. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $17000 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Monday, May 13 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 1 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo.