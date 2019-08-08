Albert D Mason Has Trimmed Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) Holding by $532,972 as Stock Rose; Natixis Holding in Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Has Upped by $8.67 Million as Valuation Rose

Natixis increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 103.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 82,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 162,374 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09M, up from 79,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 532,962 shares traded or 46.01% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 Hill-Rom Debuts Enhanced Workflow Efficiency And Security Features For Welch Allyn Connex® Vitals Monitoring Devices; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM DECLARES DIV 20C/SHR, WAS 18C/SHR, EST. 19.25C

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 12,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 40,340 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 52,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 2.58 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE NET SALES DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirement; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Corp expected to post earnings of 45 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS VOLUME DOWN 2%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.94M for 29.01 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 36,929 shares to 26,341 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 108,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,808 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).