Albert D Mason Has Trimmed By $1.11 Million Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position; Pepsico (PEP) Sentiment Is 0.94

Albert D Mason Inc decreased Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) stake by 37.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Albert D Mason Inc sold 6,996 shares as Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)’s stock rose 5.92%. The Albert D Mason Inc holds 11,753 shares with $1.88M value, down from 18,749 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing Inc now has $73.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $167.18. About 732,283 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018

Pepsico Inc (PEP) investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is the same, as only 671 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 716 decreased and sold their equity positions in Pepsico Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 965.36 million shares, down from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pepsico Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 128 to 137 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 676 Increased: 544 New Position: 127.

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $180.17 billion. The Company’s Frito-Lay North America segment offers LayÂ’s and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. It has a 14.27 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides Quaker oatmeal, grits, rice cakes, granola, and oat squares; and Aunt Jemima mixes and syrups, Quaker Chewy granola bars, CapÂ’n Crunch cereal, Life cereal, and Rice-A-Roni side dishes.

The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $128.86. About 2.93 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs

Capital Advisors Inc Ok holds 20.51% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. for 1.56 million shares. Clenar Muke Llc owns 437,262 shares or 16.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yacktman Asset Management Lp has 11.34% invested in the company for 7.49 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Lindsell Train Ltd has invested 10.11% in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd, a Singapore-based fund reported 121,434 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $494.09M for 36.99 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Amer invested 2.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cibc Mkts Corp has 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 114,194 shares. Ameriprise has 2.13M shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters invested in 4.73% or 47,000 shares. Salem Management holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,700 shares. Polaris Greystone Gp Lc accumulated 9,030 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Numerixs Investment Technology owns 0.27% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 12,812 shares. Argyle Management holds 0.23% or 3,760 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 519,504 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Telemus Capital Limited holds 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 7,120 shares. Whittier Trust has 0.2% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 40,921 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation reported 0.16% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 19,946 are owned by Ledyard Bankshares. Barrett Asset invested 2.74% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Raub Brock Cap Ltd Partnership holds 4.59% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 136,541 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. 1,614 shares were sold by Black Maria, worth $236,629. $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Ayala John. Politi Douglas W had sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129 on Tuesday, February 5.