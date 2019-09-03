Albert D Mason Has Trimmed Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding By $1.11 Million; CHINASOFT INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDINARY SHA (CFTLF) Shorts Raised By 8.91%

Albert D Mason Inc decreased Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) stake by 37.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Albert D Mason Inc sold 6,996 shares as Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Albert D Mason Inc holds 11,753 shares with $1.88 million value, down from 18,749 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing Inc now has $71.32B valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $166.92. About 882,291 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $568.24 million for 31.38 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 3.15% above currents $166.92 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. JP Morgan maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $17700 target. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.