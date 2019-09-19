Albert D Mason Has Trimmed Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Position by $682,006 as Market Value Declined; Umb Bank N A Boosted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 104.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 185,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 362,875 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.86M, up from 177,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 1.35 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 43.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 20,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 26,395 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $920,000, down from 46,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 17.78% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Systems: Assessing The 13% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 09, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Founders Cap Mgmt Lc has 1.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 10.12M shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dorsey Wright Assoc has 0.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0.93% or 6.84M shares. Kcm Advsr Ltd reported 187,255 shares stake. Td Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 4.06 million shares. Lincoln Corp reported 44,679 shares. Affinity Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 142,606 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 52,002 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1.24% or 185,057 shares. Ohio-based First Fiduciary Inv Counsel has invested 4.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 477,421 shares. Lynch In reported 149,059 shares. Palouse Capital Mgmt invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 124,095 are owned by Headinvest Ltd Liability Co.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,169 shares to 76,557 shares, valued at $15.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed (VEA) by 18,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Smlcp 600/Barra (IJS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold APU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Levin Strategies Lp holds 6,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Next Fin Group Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). 37,259 are owned by Neuberger Berman Limited. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). 1.98 million were reported by Westchester Capital Management Limited Liability. Raymond James &, Florida-based fund reported 150,547 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) or 400 shares. Captrust has invested 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Northstar Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Bessemer Incorporated accumulated 0% or 930 shares. Cannell Peter B & owns 0.3% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 224,350 shares. Valley Advisers Inc accumulated 0.04% or 4,309 shares. The New York-based Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.26% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Van Eck stated it has 119,126 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jnba holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Best-Performing Utility Stocks YTD – June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “UGI Declares Common Dividend – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmeriGas Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UGI and AmeriGas Announce Deadline for Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.