Albert D Mason Has Lowered Its Holding in Graco (GGG) by $550,809; Caci International (CACI) Market Value Rose While Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lifted by $10.33 Million Its Holding

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 11,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,302 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 50,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.05. About 400,970 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 457.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 56,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, up from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $213.43. About 216,043 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Ratings Of Caci Int’l Under Review For Downgrade; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter Insurgency Targeting; 17/05/2018 – CACI Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 19/03/2018 – CACI COMMENTS ON CSRA PROPOSED ACQUISITION; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q EPS $2.56; 20/04/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Actionable Intelligence Solutions at GEOINT 2018; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $319,157 activity. White Timothy R had sold 4,800 shares worth $210,081 on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Graco Introduces Pulse FC Fluid Control System – Business Wire” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About Graco Inc.’s (NYSE:GGG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 10.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.48 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.26 million for 24.08 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.77% EPS growth.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 406,320 shares to 7,843 shares, valued at $989,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 4.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.88M shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.

