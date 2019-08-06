Albert D Mason Has Lowered Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) Position as Share Value Rose; As Sientra (SIEN) Share Price Declined, Abingworth Llp Upped Its Position by $1.53 Million

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 12,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 40,340 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 52,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 3.31 million shares traded or 20.63% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE VOLUME DOWN 3%; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Hormel mulls bid for $600 mln Chinese Wasabi maker – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 08/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Sixth Year in a Row

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 1.10M shares traded or 14.87% up from the average. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackstone Group Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 2.73M shares. D E Shaw & Com invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% or 27,526 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Paloma Communication holds 18,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 611,099 shares in its portfolio. 138,785 were reported by Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp. Virtu Fincl Limited has invested 0.01% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Willingdon Wealth invested in 0% or 145 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 365,524 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. American Intll Group Inc Inc has 15,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 35,991 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0% stake.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. OBOYLE KEVIN C had bought 8,696 shares worth $50,002 on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 17,391 shares valued at $99,998 was made by Little Paul Sean on Friday, June 7.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $191.58M for 28.28 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Interest Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0% or 5,560 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank reported 445,779 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap holds 52,061 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 52,365 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 107,732 shares. 1.06 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. Raymond James And holds 256,314 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 2,500 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Farmers & Merchants Invests accumulated 0% or 131 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Motco has invested 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.11% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 291,962 shares. Quantbot LP invested 0.03% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL).

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.