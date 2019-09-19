Albert D Mason Has Decreased Its Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) Position; Fj Capital Management Raised By $1.27 Million Its Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Stake

Albert D Mason Inc decreased Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) stake by 24.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Albert D Mason Inc sold 20,745 shares as Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA)’s stock declined 1.82%. The Albert D Mason Inc holds 63,744 shares with $1.34 million value, down from 84,489 last quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. now has $893.34 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 144,565 shares traded or 57.80% up from the average. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c

Fj Capital Management Llc increased Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) stake by 7.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fj Capital Management Llc acquired 159,350 shares as Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB)’s stock rose 15.96%. The Fj Capital Management Llc holds 2.25 million shares with $19.24M value, up from 2.09M last quarter. Riverview Bancorp Inc now has $167.00M valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 46,969 shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 4.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 25/05/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend For The Second Quarter Of 2018; 09/03/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Reports 2017 Financial Results; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 21/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIVE); 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Riverview Bancorp; 07/03/2018 Riverview Promotes Steven Plambeck to Chief Lending Officer; 26/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp 4Q EPS 13c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVSB); 02/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.87, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold RVSB shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 14.11 million shares or 1.46% more from 13.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) for 1,767 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Fj Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 2.25M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 80 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 80,103 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc reported 0% stake. Granite Investment Prtn Lc holds 52,750 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Continental Advisors Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 100,209 shares. Ajo LP reported 32,564 shares. 138,551 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp.

More notable recent Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Riverview Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:RVSB) 120% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Riverview Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:RVSB – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Riverview Bancorp Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:RVSB – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Patricia W. Eby Named to Riverview Board – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Riverview Bancorp to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Monday, August 19 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased Equity Bancshares Inc stake by 239,585 shares to 421,000 valued at $11.22M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Coastal Finl Corp Wa stake by 23,455 shares and now owns 586,000 shares. Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) was reduced too.

Since August 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $75,783 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by NIES GERALD LEE, worth $75,783.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,224 activity. 480 shares were bought by BIDDLE WILLING L, worth $8,112 on Friday, July 12. $8,112 worth of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) was bought by Biddle Catherine U on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold UBA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 23.42 million shares or 1.46% more from 23.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd owns 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 9,981 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru, a Japan-based fund reported 33,073 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial Grp Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc holds 50,730 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 845,065 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 13,500 shares. Citigroup has 38,675 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 460,361 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Corporation has 0.02% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). National Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 19,948 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). State Street invested in 0% or 1.33M shares.