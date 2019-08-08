Albert D Mason Has Decreased Its Realty Income Corp. (O) Position; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Boosted Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position By $2.10 Million

Albert D Mason Inc decreased Realty Income Corp. (O) stake by 18.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Albert D Mason Inc sold 4,550 shares as Realty Income Corp. (O)’s stock declined 1.13%. The Albert D Mason Inc holds 19,892 shares with $1.46 million value, down from 24,442 last quarter. Realty Income Corp. now has $23.47B valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 2.36M shares traded or 29.06% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) stake by 100.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company acquired 26,306 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL)’s stock declined 2.13%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company holds 52,563 shares with $4.24 million value, up from 26,257 last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd now has $30.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $88.89. About 968,619 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of TEL in report on Thursday, June 20 to “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 6,380 shares to 163,217 valued at $19.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) stake by 5,779 shares and now owns 805,448 shares. Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Realty Income Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on Thursday, July 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of O in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating.

