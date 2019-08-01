Albert D Mason Has Decreased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding by $1.11 Million as Shares Rose; Lincoln National (LNC) Holder James Investment Research Trimmed Its Holding by $1.21 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 6,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 18,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $164.3. About 3.59 million shares traded or 92.33% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (LNC) by 93.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 20,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 1,480 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87,000, down from 22,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Lincoln National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.45% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.82. About 3.13 million shares traded or 127.19% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communicat (NYSE:VZ) by 195,207 shares to 333,692 shares, valued at $19.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 8,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 19,216 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 6,950 shares stake. Private Ocean Limited Co holds 1,548 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mariner Lc accumulated 9,308 shares. 2.95M are owned by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Caprock Group Inc Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Stratford Consulting Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 5,935 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T has invested 0.14% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 17,055 are held by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. D E Shaw stated it has 0.02% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Moreover, Quantbot Technologies Lp has 0.08% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 13,930 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 12,295 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Intrust Bancorp Na invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $604,857 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Ptnrs Ma has 0.18% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 8,546 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 6,786 shares or 0.17% of the stock. World Asset Management accumulated 31,352 shares. Texas Yale Capital owns 16,674 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp LP has invested 1.6% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Logan Management reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Evanson Asset Mgmt owns 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,993 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Company invested in 0.44% or 13,503 shares. Carderock Mngmt Inc owns 44,473 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.16% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tirschwell & Loewy has invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 685,019 shares. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Liability Co reported 4,735 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 163,037 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 1,826 shares.

