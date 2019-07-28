Albert D Mason Has Cut Its Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $1.11 Million as Stock Rose; Berry Global Group (BERY) Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Decreased Holding by $12.34 Million

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 6,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 18,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.04M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group (BERY) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 232,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.10 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.87M, down from 3.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Berry Global Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 1.50 million shares traded or 5.40% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fantastic Plastic: Berry Global Analyst Sees Solid Earnings Growth Prospects – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 169,501 shares. Art Ltd Liability reported 38,521 shares. 1.31M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Credit Suisse Ag reported 134,043 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech holds 0.01% or 12,715 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Co has 0.08% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 6,491 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 31,699 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 3,796 shares. Aqr Llc holds 572,818 shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Lc reported 25,519 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 276,008 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 191,138 were accumulated by Citigroup Incorporated. 463,750 are held by Renaissance Ltd Llc. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 314 shares.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 7.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.96 per share. BERY’s profit will be $135.56M for 13.22 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.62% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3,550 shares to 6,850 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paychex Ends Fiscal 2019 On A Strong Note, But Will It Sustain Momentum In Fiscal 2020? – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Gold Prices Steady After Hitting One-Week High – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield (ADP) – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VGT, CRM, ACN, ADP: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom (PAYC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 37.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. Another trade for 6,035 shares valued at $875,129 was made by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Black Maria. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million worth of stock. The insider Weinstein Donald sold $256,567.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30.59M are held by Blackrock Incorporated. 47,000 were accumulated by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur. Guggenheim Limited Liability reported 165,504 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,803 shares. Inv Of America Inc holds 0.33% or 12,795 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Llc accumulated 370 shares. Harvey Investment Company Lc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 8,501 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Captrust Advisors invested in 0.02% or 3,203 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has invested 0.34% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Carroll Financial Assoc Inc holds 7,496 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 1.01% stake. Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv holds 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,255 shares. Heathbridge Capital Ltd owns 5.85% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 183,250 shares. Cannell Peter B And holds 90,418 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio.