Albert D Mason Has Cut Its Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $1.25 Million as Share Price Rose; As Entegra Finl (ENFC) Shares Rose, Holder Gendell Jeffrey L Has Upped Its Holding

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Entegra Finl Corp (ENFC) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.98% . The institutional investor held 54,145 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 34,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Entegra Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.9. About 5,217 shares traded. Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) has risen 2.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ENFC News: 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY SHR $0.51; 19/04/2018 Entegra Financial 1Q EPS 51c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entegra Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENFC); 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.53

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 14,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 20,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 35,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 4.10M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ies Hldgs Inc by 218,732 shares to 12.10 million shares, valued at $215.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,735 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State holds 99,722 shares. Tompkins Fincl owns 1,044 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 594,930 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 147,071 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Parkside Bancorporation Trust reported 464 shares. Alexandria Ltd has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Credit Agricole S A reported 268,170 shares. Mackay Shields Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wespac Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.37% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 193,861 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Macquarie Gp invested in 270,639 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bb&T Corp holds 0.01% or 8,914 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorp And stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ativo Management Ltd holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 29,533 shares. Voloridge Investment Lc has 0.16% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 59,369 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.51 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.