Albert D Mason Has Cut Its Graco (GGG) Holding as Market Value Declined; Gamco Investors Et Al Holding In Servicenow Com (NOW) Was Raised

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 11,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 39,302 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 50,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 229,974 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NOW) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 1,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 14,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 12,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Servicenow Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 887,112 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 20,000 shares to 36,000 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 20,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli And Company (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $468,369 activity. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.