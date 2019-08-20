Albert D Mason Has Cut Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) Holding By $532,972; Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 61 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 50 reduced and sold equity positions in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 25.07 million shares, down from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 31 Increased: 41 New Position: 20.

Albert D Mason Inc decreased Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) stake by 23.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Albert D Mason Inc sold 12,113 shares as Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Albert D Mason Inc holds 40,340 shares with $1.81M value, down from 52,453 last quarter. Hormel Foods Corp. now has $22.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 2.92 million shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%; 08/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Sixth Year in a Row; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 26/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Hormel may step into $600M contest for Chinese condiment company Jiahao; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs 2018 EPS $1.81-EPS $1.95; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS VOLUME DOWN 2%; 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. holds 4.95% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. for 3.79 million shares. Private Capital Management Llc owns 991,474 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp has 1.56% invested in the company for 373,527 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.85% in the stock. Moon Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 97,955 shares.

More notable recent Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investors look for sizzle in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Taco Cabana rolls out expanded alcohol menu in SA – San Antonio Business Journal” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Struggling With Its 6.8% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $10.82 million activity.

The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 220,322 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI) has declined 67.07% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. The company has market cap of $282.74 million. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,962 were accumulated by Westpac Banking. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.31% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 25,451 shares. Mason Street Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 38,896 shares in its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 0.09% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 52,200 shares. Motco holds 238 shares. Moreover, Fort Ltd Partnership has 0.5% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Guggenheim Capital Ltd owns 376,334 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd invested in 153,493 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Arrow holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Natixis reported 133,338 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 21,923 were accumulated by Oppenheimer & Communication. Lord Abbett & Lc invested 0.21% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 319,873 shares stake. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas holds 72,110 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hormel Foods has $44 highest and $3500 lowest target. $40’s average target is -2.94% below currents $41.21 stock price. Hormel Foods had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was initiated by Stephens with “Hold”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. The stock of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”.