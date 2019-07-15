Albert D Mason Has Cut Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $1.11 Million as Shares Rose; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Rose, Main Street Research Boosted Position by $421,083

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 6,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 18,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $165.67. About 292,535 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.65 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 0.25% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 17,052 shares. Loudon Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Financial Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.25% or 20,705 shares. Associated Banc invested in 0.12% or 13,466 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust And Tru holds 1,568 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 36,373 shares. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.21% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp owns 45,106 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Inc invested in 0.02% or 200 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors has 1,666 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.17% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 60,420 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Webster Commercial Bank N A stated it has 15,205 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Moreover, Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Connors Investor Services has 0.43% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 19,994 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766 worth of stock. Shares for $236,629 were sold by Black Maria. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Ayala John also sold $418,155 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 22. Perrotti Thomas J had sold 1,314 shares worth $176,063.