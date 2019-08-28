Albert D Mason Has Cut By $532,972 Its Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) Position; Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Albert D Mason Inc decreased Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) stake by 23.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Albert D Mason Inc sold 12,113 shares as Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Albert D Mason Inc holds 40,340 shares with $1.81 million value, down from 52,453 last quarter. Hormel Foods Corp. now has $22.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.41. About 2.38 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirement; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE VOLUME DOWN 3%; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY VOLUME OF 1.2 BLN LBS., UP 3%; ORGANIC VOLUME DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE NET SALES DOWN 1%

Among 2 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Synopsys has $16000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $149.33's average target is 9.25% above currents $136.69 stock price.

Among 3 analysts covering Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hormel Foods has $42 highest and $3500 lowest target. $39's average target is -8.04% below currents $42.41 stock price. Hormel Foods had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The rating was initiated by Stephens on Monday, March 4 with "Hold". The firm has "Neutral" rating given on Friday, May 24 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.