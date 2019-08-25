Albert D Mason Decreased Its Realty Income Corp. (O) Holding as Stock Declined; Donaldson (DCI) Shareholder Td Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.86 Million

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp. (O) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 19,892 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 24,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 1.25M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 37,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 55,391 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 92,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 703,870 shares traded or 68.76% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Increases List Prices for Some Items in Engine Products and Industrial Products Segments by Average of 4%-15%; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.01, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 15 PCT; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR OPERATING MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Adj EPS 43c; 30/05/2018 – Donaldson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Full-Year Sales, EPS Now Projected Above Midpoints of Prior Guidance Ranges; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Co Announces Global Price Increases; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 15 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH PRIOR FORECAST OF 13 TO 15 PERCENT

Analysts await Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DCI’s profit will be $77.80 million for 18.84 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Donaldson Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 14,609 shares to 27,076 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 7,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27,468 activity.

