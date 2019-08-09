Albert D Mason Decreased Its Position in Realty Income Corp. (O) by $332,150; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Joho Capital Raised Its Position

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp. (O) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 19,892 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 24,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 1.71 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $186.43. About 1.28 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.92M shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. 2,317 are owned by Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability. Da Davidson & reported 127,438 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 117,620 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has 3.71M shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Inc. 21,257 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc reported 0.16% stake. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.03% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 81,502 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 155,269 shares. Toth Advisory Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Johnson Counsel Inc reported 0.09% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 11,210 shares. 10,045 are owned by Tower Rech Cap (Trc). Davenport And Communication Lc accumulated 0.02% or 20,887 shares.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “589th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for Consistent Income – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income Is A Strong ‘Bye’ – Seeking Alpha” on February 17, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Realty Income Corporation’s (NYSE:O) ROE Of 4.5%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income Misses Wells Fargo’s Q2 FFO Estimate, But Analyst Remains Bullish – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “NYSE Observes Moment of Silence Following Mass Shootings in El Paso and Dayton – TheStreet.com” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 80,016 shares to 727,621 shares, valued at $132.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 681,616 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 697,417 are held by Barclays Public Limited Company. Moreover, Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Co has 6.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 59,500 shares. Wisconsin-based Investment Service Wi has invested 1.29% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Prudential Financial stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Maple Management stated it has 1,360 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 11,975 are owned by New England Research Management. Dubuque Fincl Bank & holds 200 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Company Il reported 33,089 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Northeast Invest Management accumulated 3,104 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 78,009 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Atlanta Mgmt L L C stated it has 382,039 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt LP accumulated 357,612 shares. Cipher LP holds 0.36% or 27,259 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $78.18 million activity. On Monday, February 11 LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $5.84 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 38,080 shares. $1.26 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12.