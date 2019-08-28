Albert D Mason Cut Its Position in Realty Income Corp. (O) by $332,150; Electron Capital Partners Increases Position in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 87,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 197,392 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, up from 109,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 44,389 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp. (O) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 19,892 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 24,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $73.18. About 71,822 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Trust Co owns 0.02% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 1,875 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.85% or 4.39 million shares. 191 were accumulated by Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Research Advisors has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 5,043 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 0% or 5,738 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 5,590 shares. Daiwa Gp holds 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 53,818 shares. 224 were reported by Sun Life Fincl Inc. South Dakota Council reported 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested in 0.25% or 8,613 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Hudson Bay Lp reported 0.19% stake. Frontier Management Limited Co has invested 0.48% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Com has invested 1.91% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 52,999 shares.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Vulcan Materials Co. – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vulcan Materials declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avangrid Inc by 188,898 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $67.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chart Inds Inc by 14,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,075 shares, and cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.