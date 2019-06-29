Albert D Mason Cut Its Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $1.11 Million; Prothena Plc (PRTA) Shareholder Tang Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 6,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 18,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $165.33. About 1.95M shares traded or 30.13% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 580.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 276,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 323,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.37M market cap company. The stock increased 4.76% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 235,158 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 42.74% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – EXPECTS ITS 2018 NET CASH BURN FROM OPERATING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES TO BE $40 TO $50 MLN; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – AS A RESULT OF DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM, WILL REDUCE WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 57 PERCENT; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 23/04/2018 – Prothena Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q Loss $48.7M; 23/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Prothena goes splat; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES ONGOING CLINICAL-STAGE PROGRAMS FOR PRX002/RG7935, PROPRIETARY PROGRAM PRX004 DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – Prothena to Concentrate Resources Around Neuroscience Research, Discovery and Early Development Expertise; 24/05/2018 – Prothena To Lay Off More Than Half Its Staff As Part Of Reorganization — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orbimed Advisors reported 2.44 million shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 361,488 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 26,405 shares. Hbk Invs Lp holds 15,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability reported 33,208 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 61,640 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Et Al reported 0.02% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Tiaa Cref Invest invested in 141,131 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0% or 26,367 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). 25,621 are owned by American Int Grp Incorporated. Washington Trust Natl Bank has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Ecor1 Ltd Co reported 0.81% stake. Fmr Lc accumulated 4.19M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 2,274 shares.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 selling transactions for $18.12 million activity. The insider Ayala John sold $966,713. Another trade for 19,324 shares valued at $2.50M was made by O’Brien Dermot J on Wednesday, January 2. The insider Politi Douglas W sold 2,275 shares worth $295,841. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Weinstein Donald sold $256,567. Dyson Deborah L sold $527,231 worth of stock or 4,082 shares. The insider Albinson Brock sold $566,161.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 15,500 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sandy Spring Savings Bank has 0.3% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sigma Invest Counselors invested in 1,666 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Strategic Finance Serv Inc has invested 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Swift Run Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.4% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,730 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc stated it has 0.36% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management accumulated 1,969 shares. Conning Inc reported 18,082 shares. Fca Tx holds 1,483 shares. Hendershot Invs stated it has 23,660 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile Co has invested 0.84% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has 0.5% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,672 shares. Sky Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,367 shares or 0.08% of the stock. M&T Bancshares Corp, New York-based fund reported 458,855 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 17,112 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.58 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

