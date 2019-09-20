Albemarle Corporation (ALB) and Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) Comparison side by side

Both Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) and Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albemarle Corporation 73 2.12 N/A 6.23 11.71 Urban Tea Inc. 1 0.24 N/A -6.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Albemarle Corporation and Urban Tea Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albemarle Corporation 0.00% 19.2% 9.1% Urban Tea Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Albemarle Corporation and Urban Tea Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albemarle Corporation 1 2 5 2.63 Urban Tea Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Albemarle Corporation has a consensus target price of $91.63, and a 34.18% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Albemarle Corporation and Urban Tea Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.7% and 0.71% respectively. About 0.5% of Albemarle Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 22.8% are Urban Tea Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albemarle Corporation -3.4% 3.74% -1.5% -9.04% -21.06% -5.33% Urban Tea Inc. -14.49% -29.49% -76.75% -61.6% -58.84% -50.36%

For the past year Albemarle Corporation was less bearish than Urban Tea Inc.

Summary

Albemarle Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Urban Tea Inc.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It also manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets. In addition, the company offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and various other industrial applications, as well as for the oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications. Further, Albemarle Corporation provides clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and heavy oil upgrading, which is primarily composed of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for application in the refining industry. It serves petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food safety, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.