Albemarle Corporation (ALB) and Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) Contrasting side by side

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) and Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albemarle Corporation 77 2.21 N/A 6.23 11.17 Kraton Corporation 30 0.49 N/A 2.16 13.48

Table 1 highlights Albemarle Corporation and Kraton Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kraton Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Albemarle Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Albemarle Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Kraton Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albemarle Corporation 0.00% 19.2% 9.1% Kraton Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.57 beta means Albemarle Corporation’s volatility is 57.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Kraton Corporation’s 2.09 beta is the reason why it is 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Albemarle Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kraton Corporation are 1.8 and 0.8 respectively. Kraton Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Albemarle Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Albemarle Corporation and Kraton Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albemarle Corporation 0 4 4 2.50 Kraton Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

The average price target of Albemarle Corporation is $100.5, with potential upside of 42.57%. On the other hand, Kraton Corporation’s potential upside is 10.74% and its average price target is $33. Based on the data delivered earlier, Albemarle Corporation is looking more favorable than Kraton Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.3% of Albemarle Corporation shares and 98.3% of Kraton Corporation shares. Albemarle Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 2% are Kraton Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albemarle Corporation -4.13% -15.41% -14.87% -32.04% -29.89% -9.72% Kraton Corporation -3.38% -17.34% 3.33% 5.93% -37.99% 33.38%

For the past year Albemarle Corporation has -9.72% weaker performance while Kraton Corporation has 33.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Albemarle Corporation beats Kraton Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It also manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets. In addition, the company offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and various other industrial applications, as well as for the oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications. Further, Albemarle Corporation provides clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and heavy oil upgrading, which is primarily composed of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for application in the refining industry. It serves petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food safety, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kraton Corporation produces and sells styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance products comprising unhydrogenated SBCs, which are primarily used in paving, roofing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and footwear applications; and specialty polymers consisting of hydrogenated SBCs that are used in polymer modification, lubricant additives, personal care, adhesives and coatings, and cable gels, as well as in medical, industrial, consumer, and other applications. It also provides isoprene rubber products that have applications in medical products, paints, coatings, and specialized footwear; and isoprene rubber latex products primarily for use in medical, healthcare, and personal care products, such as synthetic surgical gloves and condoms, as well as in food contact operations. In addition, the company offers pine-based specialty products for use in adhesive, road and construction, and tire markets; and a range of chemical intermediates, such as tall oil fatty acids, dimer acids, tall oil rosins, distilled tall oils, terpene fractions, alpha-pinenes, and beta-pinenes for various markets, including fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, flavors and fragrances, and mining. Kraton Corporation markets its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton and Cariflex brands. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.