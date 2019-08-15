Albemarle Corporation (ALB) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Specialty Chemicals company, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Albemarle Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.32% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Albemarle Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.45% of all Specialty Chemicals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Albemarle Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albemarle Corporation 0.00% 19.20% 9.10% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Albemarle Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Albemarle Corporation N/A 76 11.71 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Albemarle Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Albemarle Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albemarle Corporation 0 4 7 2.64 Industry Average 1.17 2.50 2.19 2.49

$99.73 is the consensus target price of Albemarle Corporation, with a potential upside of 55.13%. The competitors have a potential upside of 23.67%. Based on the data delivered earlier the research analysts’ view is that Albemarle Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Albemarle Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albemarle Corporation -3.4% 3.74% -1.5% -9.04% -21.06% -5.33% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Albemarle Corporation has -5.33% weaker performance while Albemarle Corporation’s competitors have 24.35% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Albemarle Corporation are 1.6 and 1. Competitively, Albemarle Corporation’s competitors have 2.96 and 2.19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Albemarle Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Albemarle Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Albemarle Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.6. In other hand, Albemarle Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Albemarle Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Albemarle Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It also manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets. In addition, the company offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and various other industrial applications, as well as for the oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications. Further, Albemarle Corporation provides clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and heavy oil upgrading, which is primarily composed of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for application in the refining industry. It serves petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food safety, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.