Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Stock Value Declined While Grimes & Company Has Boosted by $466,155 Its Stake; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Position as Share Value Rose

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 22,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 842,456 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.25M, down from 865,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $57.69. About 3.57M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APls Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp. (ALB) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 5,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,110 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 54,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 695,708 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18; 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – PURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays Aggregate Bon (AGG) by 8,941 shares to 51,725 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp by 11,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,807 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Managed Futures Str (WDTI).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 20.03 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,905 shares to 255,108 shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 133,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).