Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Holder Agf Investments America Has Cut Holding by $628,641; Bank Of Italy Continues to Hold Holding in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI)

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp. (ALB) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 7,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 56,103 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, down from 63,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $65.41. About 2.40 million shares traded or 66.74% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 2.03M shares traded or 12.65% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH TO MODIFY RETIREE BENEFITS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: DEREK NEILSON APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 13/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2017 Sustainability Report

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. ALB’s profit will be $151.37M for 11.60 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.63% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial reported 147 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust owns 1 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking owns 0.09% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 309,062 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). One Trading Limited Partnership holds 28,506 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Golden Gate Private Equity, a California-based fund reported 58,793 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 7,300 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 19,510 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Cypress Cap has invested 0.05% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Clearbridge Invs has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). D L Carlson Investment Group Inc has invested 0.69% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 173,954 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 179,312 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Albemarle Corporation’s (NYSE:ALB) 2.1% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Albemarle Corporation (ALB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Alcoa, Apple, BofA, Beyond Meat, Citigroup, 3M, Nike, Slack, Square, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ao Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS) by 27,521 shares to 62,744 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Ltd..