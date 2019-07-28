Albemarle Com (ALB) Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Boosted Holding; Manchester Capital Management Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $308,991; Stock Value Declined

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 811 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,933 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 5,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA); 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (ALB) by 460.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 23,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,426 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 5,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.58. About 930,013 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 7,167 shares to 89,119 shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.