Albemarle Com (ALB) Position Has Lifted by Boston Common Asset Management Llc; Mdc Partners (MDCA) Holding Held by Indaba Capital Management Lp

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (ALB) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 25,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 86,229 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, up from 60,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34B market cap company. It closed at $69.28 lastly. It is down 21.06% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – DOES NOT EXPECT FORCE MAJEURE TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 265,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 7.18 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.10M, up from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 1.16M shares traded or 353.06% up from the average. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $802.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 46,696 shares to 123,604 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,946 shares, and cut its stake in Sarco Engineering Plc F.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Benedict Finance Advsrs Incorporated invested in 5,745 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 8,700 shares. Stoneridge Invest Limited Co owns 31,180 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Kames Cap Public Limited invested in 543,705 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 281,727 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Golden Gate Private Equity Incorporated stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab invested in 0% or 5,594 shares. 10 accumulated 24,116 shares. Allstate holds 19,914 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% or 120,569 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP has 0.02% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Iridian Asset Mngmt Lc Ct accumulated 1.5% or 1.47M shares. Sterling Capital Lc holds 724,856 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Andra Ap invested 0.08% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold MDCA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 1.16% less from 48.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 72,914 shares. 1.60 million were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 113,743 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.04% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 87,952 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% stake. Art Advsr Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Pacific Ridge Cap Prns Limited Liability Com holds 246,700 shares. Boston Ptnrs has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 328,083 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0% or 114,218 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.87 million shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 25,655 shares. 3,500 are held by Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership. Schroder Invest Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). 325,439 are owned by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,080 activity. ROGERS DESIREE G also bought $51,689 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) on Thursday, March 28. Gendel Mitchell bought $18,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.