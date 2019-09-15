Albemarle (Call) (ALB) Holding Raised by Jane Street Group Llc; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined While Loews Lowered by $6.21 Million Its Holding

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 34.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.04 million, down from 335,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (Call) (ALB) by 75.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 20,700 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34B market cap company. It closed at $69.28 lastly. It is down 21.06% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE 2018 LITHIUM ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AVERAGING +40 PCT – CEO; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 19,048 shares. Oakworth Cap, Alabama-based fund reported 444 shares. Art Advisors Limited holds 0.07% or 17,900 shares. Everence Capital Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Aristotle Boston Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 53,788 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 34,695 shares stake. Dnb Asset As holds 15,969 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of invested 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Paloma Prtn Mngmt Company has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 5,745 are owned by Benedict Advisors Incorporated. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 3,030 shares stake. American Trust Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.56% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 0.06% or 7,384 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Com owns 231 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackberry Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 69,900 shares to 35,200 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 480,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,925 shares, and cut its stake in Irobot Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 75,680 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group I (NYSE:UNH) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Laureate Education I.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Company holds 217,331 shares. Lincoln Ltd Liability Co reported 4,465 shares. Daiwa Securities Group reported 295,140 shares stake. Old Comml Bank In invested in 141,195 shares. 7,687 were reported by Noesis Mangement Corporation. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Next Group has 35,449 shares. Florida-based Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wellington Shields Capital Ltd has 56,061 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 27,103 are owned by St Johns Invest Management Limited Liability Corp. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 109,113 shares. Cap Global accumulated 3.82M shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 5,550 were reported by Cumberland Advsr. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 72,495 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings.