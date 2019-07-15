Albemarle (Call) (ALB) Holder Millennium Management Has Trimmed Stake by $2.03 Million as Share Price Declined; Schweitzer (SWM) Market Valuation Declined While Credit Suisse Ag Lowered by $399,950 Its Position

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (Call) (ALB) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,700 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, down from 58,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 448,065 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE HAS ALMOST 100 PCT OF 2018 LITHIUM VOLUME COMMITTED IN LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 10,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,062 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 70,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 27,068 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 27.15% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 5.15% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.36 per share. ALB’s profit will be $151.53M for 12.55 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.26% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Analysts await Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 3.03% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.99 per share. SWM’s profit will be $29.66M for 8.54 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.

