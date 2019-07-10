Albemarle (ALB) Valuation Declined While Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Cortina Asset Management Has Lowered Materialise Nv Sponsored Ads (MTLS) Holding by $371,850

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 54.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 31,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,340 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 57,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.04. About 213,172 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference May 30

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Materialise Nv Sponsored Ads (MTLS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 24,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 337,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, down from 362,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Materialise Nv Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $966.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 21,117 shares traded. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has risen 25.31% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MTLS News: 23/05/2018 – MAGSEIS ASA MSEIS.OL – COMPANY INFORMS THAT REFERENCED LOI WILL NOT MATERIALISE IN A SERVICE CONTRACT; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – ON TRACK TO MEET FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q Rev $54.1M; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Net $1.83M; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Rev $53.6M; 09/05/2018 – BOJ SUMMARY: ONE IDEA COULD BE FOR BOJ, GOVT TO TAKE COORDINATED ACTION IF RISKS HAMPERING ACHIEVEMENT OF PRICE GOAL MATERIALISE; 13/03/2018 – OMV CEO SAYS WOULD NOT REWRITE STRATEGY IF NORDSTREAM 2 DIDN’T MATERIALISE; 06/03/2018 MATERIALISE NV QTRLY NET PROFIT 0.03 EUR PER DILUTED SHARE

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 1.47M shares to 389,915 shares, valued at $12.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 37,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04M shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 32,295 shares. Dana Advsr Incorporated holds 37,299 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.1% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 0.01% or 25,567 shares. 12,224 are owned by Fil Limited. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.04% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 135,488 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Chevy Chase Trust owns 0.04% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 111,668 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Bokf Na accumulated 0.02% or 9,581 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 53,034 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Valley National Advisers has 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Inc owns 31,160 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Synovus Fin invested in 0.02% or 15,711 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

