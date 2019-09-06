Albemarle (ALB) to pay $0.37 on Oct 1, 2019; Wunderlich Securities Upped Its Cheniere Energy Partners LP Com Unit Reptg Limited (CQP) Position

Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) is expected to pay $0.37 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:ALB) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.37 dividend. Albemarle Corp’s current price of $62.97 translates into 0.58% yield. Albemarle Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.71% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 1.55 million shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity. $70,850 worth of stock was bought by Marlow DeeAnne J on Monday, May 13.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.67 billion. The Company’s Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets. It has a 12.29 P/E ratio. It also offers cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical markets; zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications; technical services, such as the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and recycling services for lithium-containing by-products.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Albemarle: The Key Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Albemarle Corp (ALB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Albemarle to delay construction of lithium processing capacity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Albemarle Corporation shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Invests Lc owns 9,800 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank has invested 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Meyer Handelman Company reported 5,300 shares. 10 reported 22,836 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs reported 24,017 shares stake. 4,169 are owned by Raymond James Na. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Co holds 15,066 shares. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Co reported 5,333 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 4,551 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers invested in 23 shares. Principal Fin owns 1.72M shares. Advsr Ok accumulated 29,998 shares. Moreover, Qcm Cayman Limited has 1.33% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 59,508 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 112,675 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Albemarle Corp has $12800 highest and $6000 lowest target. $92.25’s average target is 46.50% above currents $62.97 stock price. Albemarle Corp had 11 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, August 9. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, May 10 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the shares of ALB in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, August 9 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $12800 target in Friday, August 9 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Tuesday, July 9. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $9400 target. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 29. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley.

