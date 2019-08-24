Albemarle (ALB) to pay $0.37 on Oct 1, 2019; Twitter Has 1.19 Sentiment

Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) is expected to pay $0.37 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:ALB) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.37 dividend. Albemarle Corp’s current price of $59.95 translates into 0.61% yield. Albemarle Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.17% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.95. About 1.72M shares traded or 21.09% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – DOES NOT EXPECT FORCE MAJEURE TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40

Twitter Inc (TWTR) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 256 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 215 sold and decreased their stock positions in Twitter Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 518.69 million shares, up from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Twitter Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 8 to 6 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 57 Reduced: 158 Increased: 180 New Position: 76.

The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 12.83M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws

Parus Finance (Uk) Ltd holds 9.54% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. for 911,010 shares. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 4.18 million shares or 7.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tremblant Capital Group has 6.19% invested in the company for 3.25 million shares. The New York-based Srs Investment Management Llc has invested 5.13% in the stock. Addison Capital Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 113,738 shares.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30 million for 102.50 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company has market cap of $31.69 billion. The firm offers various services and products, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It has a 13.55 P/E ratio. It also provides promoted services and products, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $70,850 were bought by Marlow DeeAnne J on Monday, May 13.