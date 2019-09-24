Albemarle (ALB) Stock Value Declined While Motco Has Trimmed Its Holding; Walmart Com (WMT) Share Value Rose While Green Square Capital Lowered Its Holding by $589,600

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 41.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 5,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 7,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $844,000, down from 12,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 5.66M shares traded or 0.78% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/04/2018 – Walmart close to deal for India’s Flipkart; 08/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 25/04/2018 – Walmart Said It Would Cut CEO’s Bonus Last Year, and Then Didn’t; 26/03/2018 – MASSMART RAMPING UP PAN-AFRICAN EXPANSION WITH AROUND 20 NEW STORES OUTSIDE SOUTH AFRICA IN NEXT 3 YRS – CHAIRMAN; 31/05/2018 – PlanetRetail RNG, One Click Retail and Clavis Insight to Host A Special Edition ‘Winning with Walmart’ Webinar for Consumer Goo; 22/05/2018 – Chicken Of The Sea International Resolves Antitrust Lawsuit With Walmart, Terms Include New Business Agreement With The Retailer; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jone; 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten; 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Tops Profit Estimates on Online Sales Boost (Video)

Motco decreased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 99.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 48,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 263 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19,000, down from 49,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $68.22. About 1.02 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Operations; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 36,007 were accumulated by Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Vanguard Group reported 12.74 million shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.04% or 6,006 shares. Stanley holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 5,645 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated has invested 0.27% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Alethea Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). First Trust Advisors Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Seabridge Invest Advsr Lc accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. 194,480 were accumulated by Cap Mngmt Corporation Va. Gulf International National Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Harvey Prtnrs Limited Liability Com owns 15,000 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Motco, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 30,427 shares to 30,527 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 24.43% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.31 per share. ALB’s profit will be $172.75M for 10.46 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.16% EPS growth.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $160.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Center Coast Brkfld Mlp Enrgy Shs Ben Int (CEN) by 93,420 shares to 387,536 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) by 14,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).