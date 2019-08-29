Albemarle (ALB) Stock Value Declined While Anchor Bolt Capital LP Lifted Its Holding; Courage Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by $2.32 Million as Share Price Declined

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 49.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 81,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The hedge fund held 246,351 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20M, up from 165,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 2.20M shares traded or 55.47% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Sales $3.2B-$3.4B; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE: 2018 LITHIUM MARGINS TO TOP 40%; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 291,861 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric Inpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Brinker Capital reported 17,322 shares. 118,871 were accumulated by Mackenzie Fincl. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 134,762 shares. 17,819 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 17,900 shares. State Street holds 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 2.37M shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 8,983 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 34,226 shares. Proshare accumulated 10,923 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.03% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Sei Investments Company holds 0.05% or 501,785 shares.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 95,598 shares to 269,759 shares, valued at $14.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 90,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,130 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Albemarle Corp (ALB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Albemarle Corporation (ALB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Albemarle Corporation to host 2019 Investor Day on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Albemarle declares $0.3675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.