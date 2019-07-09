Albemarle (ALB) Stake Held by Scout Investments Inc; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Upped Its Target (TGT) Position by $5.45 Million

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 68,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 386,423 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.01M, up from 318,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 2.99M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 10,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 244,329 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03M, up from 234,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $70.46. About 702,388 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE 2018 LITHIUM ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AVERAGING +40 PCT – CEO; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12,580 shares to 342,958 shares, valued at $66.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 34,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,606 shares, and cut its stake in Matthews Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MATW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% or 34,296 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 6,000 shares. Asset Mgmt, Michigan-based fund reported 6,717 shares. Victory reported 32,295 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. South Dakota Investment Council has 0.03% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 18,500 shares. Agf, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,810 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 55,000 shares. 7,300 were reported by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Aperio Lc owns 45,423 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Moreover, New England Rech & has 0.28% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Agf America Inc holds 56,103 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested in 1,300 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 17,512 shares or 0% of all its holdings.