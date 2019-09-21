Albemarle (ALB) Shares Declined While Spf Beheer Bv Increased Stake; Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Holder Icon Advisers Upped Stake

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 196.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 37,400 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64 million, up from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 509,968 shares traded or 45.59% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 189,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.28 million, up from 916,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $68.86. About 2.74M shares traded or 92.75% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

